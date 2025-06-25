Whether it’s expansion, tech upgrade or working capital — meet your business goals with Bajaj Finserv Secured Business Loan. Access high loan amounts, convenient EMIs, and quick disbursal.

Starting and scaling a business is more than just having a great idea — it’s about executing that idea consistently, sustainably, and strategically. Whether you’re running a medical practice, operating a manufacturing unit, managing a consultancy, or growing a retail business, access to dependable capital is non-negotiable.

Entrepreneurship often involves sizeable investments — in infrastructure, equipment, talent, or technology. That’s where a secured business loan becomes an important enabler. The Bajaj Finserv Secured Business Loan is designed to help you take confident strides toward your business goals — with flexibility, transparency, and convenience.

Supporting your long-term growth as an entrepreneur

A secured business loan can be a turning point for your entrepreneurial journey — not just a temporary fix, but a strategic financial decision that enables growth. Here are a few ways it can help:

Expand your operations : Open a new branch, add new verticals, or move to a bigger workspace.

: Open a new branch, add new verticals, or move to a bigger workspace. Upgrade technology or machinery : Invest in high-performance equipment or digital platforms.

: Invest in high-performance equipment or digital platforms. Manage seasonal cash flow : Secure working capital to ensure smooth operations during lean months.

: Secure working capital to ensure smooth operations during lean months. Digitise your business: Adopt tools that automate tasks, improve customer experience, and scale operations.

These are long-term investments that can fuel sustained growth — and with the right loan structure, you can manage them effectively without straining your cash flows.

Why opt for Bajaj Finserv secured business loan

In today’s competitive landscape, as an entrepreneur you require financing that is not just large in value but also adaptable to different business scenarios. Bajaj Finance offers a secured business loan that stands out due to its customisation and ease of access.

Loan amount up to ₹1.05 crore: Whether your need is large or small, Bajaj Finance offers loans starting from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.05 crore, depending on your eligibility. This gives you the freedom to manage both short-term and long-term business requirements — from expanding premises to purchasing high-end machinery.

Whether your need is large or small, Bajaj Finance offers loans starting from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.05 crore, depending on your eligibility. This gives you the freedom to manage both short-term and long-term business requirements — from expanding premises to purchasing high-end machinery. Three unique loan variants: You can choose the structure that works best for your business:

a. Term Loan: Ideal for those looking for fixed EMIs over a defined period.

b. Flexi Term Loan: Withdraw funds as needed from your dropline limit and pay interest only on the amount withdrawn.

c. Flexi Hybrid Term Loan: Enjoy interest-only EMIs for the initial tenure and switch to regular EMIs later.

Tenures of up to 15 years : Longer repayment periods — up to 180 months — mean lower EMIs and more breathing room. This is especially helpful if you are investing in long-gestation projects or looking to maintain healthy cash flows.

: Longer repayment periods — up to 180 months — mean lower EMIs and more breathing room. This is especially helpful if you are investing in long-gestation projects or looking to maintain healthy cash flows. Online application: You can apply for Bajaj Finserv Secured Business Loan completely online — anytime, from anywhere. The process is simple:

Enter your mobile number and verify with OTP. Fill in personal, business, and property details. Select your loan amount and variant. Choose your repayment tenure and proceed.

A representative will assist you with the next steps after submission.

Back your business vision with the right financing

Every successful business is built on a combination of strong vision and smart financing. Whether you are launching something new or growing something proven, the right capital can make all the difference. If you are looking to accelerate your entrepreneurship journey, the Bajaj Finserv Secured Business Loan gives you the scale, flexibility, and control you need.

Ready to take the next step? Apply online today.