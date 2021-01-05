Cattle sale: Amend rules or face stay SC tells Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has warned the central government that if it failed to amend the rules regulating the sale of cattle for slaughter, it would be forced to issue a stay order.

A three judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde observed that animals, except domesticated animals such as dogs and cats, were "livelihood for people" and should not be confiscated. The Buffalo Traders Welfare Association had challenged the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock) Rules 2017.

The court directed additional solicitor general Jayant Sud to present the central government's stand on the issue.

The stay ordered by Madras High Court against the rules was extended across the country by the Supreme Court through an interim order passed in 2017. The apex court order came in the wake of the central government's assurance that it would make amendments in the rules.

The petitioners pointed out that the central government had not taken any follow up action despite giving assurance. Instead, cattle and vehicles carrying the cattle are being confiscated on the strength of these rules.

The chief justice pointed out that the rules allow the authorities to confiscate any animals facing alleged cruelty only if the accused persons are convicted.