CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh gets additional charge of NIA

PTI
Published: May 29, 2021 12:39 PM IST
CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh gets additional charge of NIA
Topic | India

New Delhi: CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh has been given the additional charge of the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to replace Y C Modi, who retires on Monday, a Home Ministry order said.

Modi, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed chief of the federal anti-terror probe agency in September 2017.

Consequent upon superannuation of Y C Modi, DG, NIA, on May 31, 2021, the competent authority has approved that Kuldiep Singh, Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, NIA, till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further orders, the MHA order issued on Saturday said.

