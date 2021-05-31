Lakshadweep protests gain momentum as panchayats pass resolutions against Collector

Kochi: The Lakshadweep administration’s moves are facing bigger local opposition with the Androth village island panchayat also passing a resolution against the Collector. Earlier, Kavaratti village island panchayat had passed such a resolution and was the first to do so. Now, more village panchayats are expected to follow suit.

Slow internet

Meanwhile, residents of the islands have raised complaints regarding falling internet speeds. They also pointed out that internet connections are disrupted during phone calls.

Incidentally, residents of Lakshadweep have depended mainly on online and social media, particularly WhatsApp and Facebook, to register their protest against the administration’s moves as lockdown is in force on the islands.

“Over the last few days, internet connections have been severely disrupted. Now, it takes double the time than earlier to share photos and videos,” said a resident.

Teachers of schools in Lakshadweep have been ordered to report for duty on June 1 in connection with the start of the new academic year. With the online classes scheduled to begin during the first week of June, teachers as well as students are worried over the slow internet speeds.

Local BJP chief in Delhi

As protests are mounting against the administrator’s plans, president of the BJP’s Lakshadweep unit Abdul Khader Haji has arrived in New Delhi along with the party’s national vice-president and ‘prabhari’ in charge of the islands A P Abdullakutty to meet central leaders.

Even though the local leaders claimed that they reached Delhi to discuss organisational matters, it is learnt that the meeting was planned in view of the differences in the Lakshadweep unit and the resignation of several office-bearers. Moreover, general secretary of the Lakshadweep unit Muhammed Kasim had written directly to the prime minister informing him that the local people were against the administrator’s plans.

Incidentally, several BJP activists are members of the ‘Save Lakshadweep Forum’ set up to fight against the new moves.

Obscene video during online fest

An online cultural festival was organised by the SFI unit of Wayanad Government Engineering College at Manathavady to express solidarity with the Lakshadweep people. However, a complaint has been registered over the screening of an obscene video during the event. The incident occurred during the inauguration at 7pm on Saturday on Google Meet when several students and parents were taking part in the event online.

It is alleged that the video was deliberately inserted by some miscreants to disrupt the festival. Complaints have been filed in this regard by the SFI district committee with Thalappuzha police, District Police Chief and the Home Department.

The onstage events of the festival were inaugurated by director Aysha Sultana, who hails from Lakshadweep, and offstage items by poet Murugan Kattakkada.