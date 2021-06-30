New Delhi: The Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana initiative to create more employment opportunities in the organised sector gave jobs to only 21.43 lakh persons till mid-June while the target till June 30 was 60 lakh.

According to the Central government, it had spent Rs 902 crore in 79,577 institutions around the country under the programme.

The programme involves payment of the EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) contribution for a newly-appointed employee with a monthly salary of less than Rs 15,000 as government subsidy for the first two years.

Announced on October 1, 2020, the initiative aimed at creating more jobs in small and medium-scale industries. Even though the programme was to conclude on June 30, its term has been extended till March 31, 2022.

As per the payroll data with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, there has been a decrease in the number of enrolments in EPFO and ESI (Employees’ State Insurance) in 2020-21 compared to the previous year.

While the fall was 22.56 per cent in EPFO, it was 24 per cent in ESI. The number of people joining the National Pension Scheme also has come down by 23 per cent - from 7.57 lakh in 2019-20 to 5.82 lakh in 2020-21.