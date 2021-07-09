Malayalam
Indian Navy bans flying drones over its assets

PTI
Published: July 09, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Topic | India

Kochi: Indian Navy on Friday prohibited flying of non-conventional aerial objects such as drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) within 3 kms of Naval Base, Naval Units and Naval assets.

"Any non-conventional aerial object, including RPAs (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability, and additionally actions may be initiated under sections 121, 121A, 287, 336, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code against the operator,” a Defence statement said here.

The Navy's decision has come in view of a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month injuring two personnel.

The government authorities said the use of a drone to carry out a terrorist attack marked the beginning of a new security threat for the country.

