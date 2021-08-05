NIA arrests 4 people over suspected IS links

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four people in the case of plotting terror attacks, including in Kerala.

The four people, suspected to have links with terror outfit Islamic State (IS), were arrested from Kashmir, Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Bengaluru native Shankar Venkatesh Perumal, Mangaluru native Amar Abdul Rahman, and Kashmir natives Obaid Hameed and Muzammil Hassan Bhat will be taken to the NIA headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

The NIA had arrested three people, including Keralite Mohammed Ameen (Abu Yahya), over their alleged links with the IS in last March. Based on the information obtained during their questioning, raids were carried out in Kashmir and Karnataka.

Amar Abdul Rahman was arrested during a search at his father B M Basha’s house at Mastikatte in Ullal on Wednesday. Basha is the son of former Ullal MLA (late) B M Idinabba. Basha's granddaughter Ajmala had reportedly joined the IS in 2016, along with her husband Shiyas, a native of Padana in Trikaripur of Kerala's Kasaragod district; and their son who was 1.5 years old then. They were among the 12 people from Padana who had reportedly gone to Syria to join the IS.

The 25-member team from Bengaluru, led by NIA director Uma, carried out the searches.