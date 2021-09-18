Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo joins Trinamool Congress

PTI
Published: September 18, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Former Union minister Babul Supriyo joins Trinamool Congress
Babul Supriyo (centre) with Derek O'Brien (left) and Abhishek Banerjee (right)
Topic | India

New Delhi: Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, who recently announced that he was quitting politics, joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Saturday.

"Today, in the presence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and RS MP Derek O'Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family," the party said in a tweet.

Last month, Supriyo had announced that he was quitting politics but was later persuaded against resigning as a Lok Sabha member even as the singer-turned-politician insisted that he would no longer be part of active politics.

RELATED ARTICLES

Speaking to reporters after meeting BJP president J P Nadda, the Asansol MP had said he would continue to discharge his constitutional responsibilities as a parliamentarian but would withdraw from politics and leave his official residence in the national capital.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.