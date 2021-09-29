Amarinder in touch with Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat in Delhi

New Delhi: A day after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh arrived in the national capital, sources said that he is in touch with Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat.

Amarinder's media advisor Raveen Thukral had earlier tweeted that the former is on a personal visit to Delhi to meet close friends and there are no political meetings scheduled.

According to the staff of Delhi's Kapurthala House, Amarinder Singh reached here late on Tuesday evening.

Amarinder Singh had announced that he will vacate the Punjab Chief Minister's residence at Kapurthala House for incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

However, speculation is rife about the political future of Amarinder Singh following his visit to Delhi.

Amid the political developments after Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from his post, Amarinder Singh had said, "I had told you so that Sidhu is not a stable man. He is not fit to lead a border state like Punjab."

Sources said that Harish Rawat and Amarinder Singh are in touch with each other. After this meeting, Harish Rawat is likely to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi late on Wednesday evening.

Amarinder Singh is unhappy about his unceremonious exit as the Punjab Chief Minister. He had made scathing attacks on Sidhu, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Singh has announced that he will not allow Sidhu to win the state Assembly elections at any cost. The former CM's role will be crucial keeping in view the current political equations in the poll-bound state.