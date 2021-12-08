Army chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, senior officials crashes in Tamil Nadu; 11 dead

Coimbatore: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Eleven people were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility. According to the locals, said the area was covered in heavy fogg when the accident happened.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The chopper had 14 people onboard, defence sources told Manorama News without giving any details on the condition of Gen Rawat.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH chopper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.

Official sources in Delhi said all the injured people on board the helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.

The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

India has dozens of the Russian military chopper that are widely used by the military as well as top government ministers visiting defence locations. "This is a safe, proven helicopter, I have travelled on it in difficult situations," former army chief J J Singh said.

Video footage from Reuters partner ANI and local media showed rescue workers dousing steaming wreckage of the mangled chopper in a wooded area.

Meanwhile, official sources in Coimbatore said three people were rescued from under the debris of the helicopter which crashed in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district.

Along with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier L S Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots were travelling in the chopper.

The helicopter was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to DSC in Wellington where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event later.

The chopper crashed in a forest area, reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog, official sources said.

TV visuals showed the chopper in flames, apparently under the impact of the crash.

Rescue personnel, along with Army personnel, were seen involved in clearing the area.

Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in late 2019. The position was set-up with the aim of integrating India's three services – the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.