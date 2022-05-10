One post per person, one candidate per family; Congress draft resolution proposes host of revival measures

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee that met here on Monday held detailed discussions on the resolution to be presented during the brain-storming session, ‘Chintan Shivir’, which will begin at Udaipur in Rajasthan on Friday.

‘One post for one person’ and ‘one candidate from a family’ are among the recommendations included in the Congress draft resolution on the organisational issues.

The resolution also sought to create a new post, in the rank of the general secretary, in the AICC to oversee poll preparations. A similar suggestion was recently put forth by political strategist Prashant Kishor, who had held talks with the party High Command on finding ways to revive the Congress. Prashant had suggested Priyanka Gandhi for that post.

Other key recommendations

* A political affairs committee at the national-level

* A coordination committee to oversee the election process and take decisions on alliances

* Immediately start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Next year itself, choose candidates for seats in which the party had suffered humiliating defeats in the last election.

* A mobile app to evaluate the performance of workers and office-bearers

* Categorise states into 2: those where Congress has organisational strength and where the party has been facing challenges.

* In states where the Congress is facing challenges, appoint 50-100 organisational affairs secretaries at the grassroots level. They should identify the best leaders who can lead the party at the panchayat level.

* Fixed tenure for AICC and DCC office-bearers.

* General body meetings of the AICC and PCC should be held twice in a year.

* A training centre to teach the party ideology to the workers.

* Committees to ensure coordination between block, booth, district, and PCC units

* Select members to the working committee and other organisations through internal elections.

* Special system to raise party funds

* Party should constantly communicate with the people and officials from various sections of the society. A special committee to oversee this.

* Barring discussions on internal party issues in public.

* Major overhaul of party's media wing.