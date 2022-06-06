Now, individuals can book up to 24 train tickets per month if IRCTC user ID is linked to Aadhaar

New Delhi: People can now book 24 train tickets in a month on the IRCTC website and app if their user ID is linked to Aadhaar, otherwise only 12 tickets can be bought, the Railways announced on Monday.

So far, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account was not connected to Aadhaar and 12 if it was linked.

"To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking a maximum of 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID that is not Aadhaar linked, and the limit of booking a maximum of 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID that is Aadhaar linked, and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said this will be helpful for frequent travellers as well as those using the same account to book train tickets for family members.