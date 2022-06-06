We are an inclusive nation, need not apologise for comment on Prophet: Governor Arif Khan

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday said the Central Government need not apologise on the controversial comment made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

He said the Prime Minister and the RSS chief have made it clear many times that India follows an inclusive approach that accommodates the feelings and beliefs of all.

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar earlier demanded that the Central Government tender an apology on the matter since the controversial remark hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community at the international level.

The Governor pointed out that with regard to the Kashmir issue, many countries said many things in the past and such comments did not affect India.

Meanwhile, the Central Government went on damage control mode after the eruption of violence in Kanpur over the incident resulted in a loss of face for India amid Islamic nations.

Once the remarks raised a furore, the BJP immediately suspended Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership, and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, who is the media-in-charge of the party's Delhi unit.

Though Qatar welcomed the action against the BJP leaders, it stuck to the position that the Indian Government should tender an apology.