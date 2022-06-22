Sanjay Raut hints at dissolution of Maharashtra assembly

Mumbai: As the political crisis continued to worsen, Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut made a telling tweet that the situation in Maharashtra is headed towards 'dissolution' of the Legislative Assembly, here on Wednesday.

Interacting with mediapersons briefly, Raut said: "At the most what will happen.. Our government will lose the majority in the state. We can always return to power, but the party's image is above all.."

He also said that it's not easy for the Sena or the rebel Minister Eknath Shinde to leave each other.

In another development, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray dropped his ministerial credentials from social media handles but retained himself as 'Yuva Sena President' and other charges.

Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam's Guwahati and they are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology.

The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Sources said the decision was taken to shift the rebel legislators from BJP-ruled Gujarat to Assam as the Shiv Sena does not have any supporter base here and the possibility of any protest is remote, a source in the saffron party said.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies the NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-member assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144.

Maharashtra Governor Koshyari tests Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said. Koshyari (80), who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.

