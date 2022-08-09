Explained: What forced Nitish to dump BJP in Bihar?

New Delhi: Caste census acted as a catalyst in uniting the Bihar-based OBC parties, the script of which was written in April-May when both – RJD and JD(U) – advocated for it.

Both the parties thriving on OBC politics could not ignore such a significant issue and the hints were clear when Nitish Kumar started skipping the prime minister's meetings, the latest being the NITI Aayog.

But the other factor is that in the next general elections the BJP was trying to assert itself at the cost of its alliance partner the JD(U). This led to the parting of ways as an insider said that JDU and the RJD could not stop the BJP's rise in the state.

It all started in May when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called an all-party meeting to discuss the caste-based census.

"We want to discuss each and every issue related to caste-based census. The leaders of different political parties will give their suggestions, which will be of great help," he had said.

However, the BJP supported the move with a rider and raised concerns about the minority community taking advantage of the census.

Nitish has been off and on hobnobbing with RJD to control the BJP but after the latter decided to tighten its grip and a series of programmes were organised, the JD(U) felt uneasy and decided to move away. However, it was Nitish who had dumped the RJD-Congress combine to reunite with the BJP.

In the political activity in Patna, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar.

He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U). Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties.

The Congress and Left parties have handed over the lists of their legislators to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.