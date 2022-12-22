Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail request in Mehrauli murder case

New Delhi: On Thursday, Aaftab Amin Poonawala withdrew his request for bail after being charged with killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and decapitating her body into 35 pieces.

Poonawala appeared in court via video conference and expressed a desire to revoke the bail request that was submitted on December 15 to the court.

M S Khan, Poonawala's private attorney, told the court that "miscommunication" between him and the accused caused the bail application to be moved.

"Bail petition dismissed as withdrawn and not pressed," Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

His judicial custody was extended by 14 days on December 9.

The Delhi Police had asked an extension of his judicial custody and had submitted to the court that the probe was ongoing. Poonawalla is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

According to authorities, the murder's severity was officially established after DNA samples taken from bone fragments found in the Mehrauli woodland matched those from her father, on December 15.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Sagar Preet Hooda, had said that the police have received the DNA test report from the CFSL and the polygraph test from the FSL, Rohini. However, he refrained from officially announcing the death of Walkar as the third, narco test report was still awaited.

The post-narco test of Poonawalla had also concluded on December 2. His test was conducted inside the Tihar prison by the FSL officials. Poonawalla was arrested on November 12. His polygraph test report was submitted to the police by the Forensic Sciences Lab (FSL) on December 14.

(With inputs from PTI)