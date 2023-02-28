Delhi ministers Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Cabinet

New Delhi: Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

No SC relief

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the bail plea filed by Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case.

"We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

The bench observed that just because the incident has happened in Delhi, Sisodia cannot come to the apex court directly as he has his remedies before the trial court concerned as well as the Delhi High Court.

Mastermind, says BJP

The repercussions of the probe into the Delhi excise policy case will soon reach the "mastermind", BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Tuesday after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Satyamev Jayate...No relief from Supreme Court... Liquor minister will reveal all secrets and the repercussions of the investigation will also reach the mastermind," Tiwari said in a Hindi tweet.