Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid disruptions

IANS
Published: March 21, 2023 11:49 AM IST
INDIA-ECONOMY-GROWTH
The Indian parliament building, New Delhi: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday after disruptions by treasury benches and opposition members over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy and the Adani issue.

As soon as the Lower House convened for the day, members from treasury benches stood up and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, seeking his apology in Parliament for his remarks.

In the meantime, opposition members rushed into the well of the House and raised slogans seeking a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe in the Adani Enterprises issue.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rahul Gandhi was not present in the House.

Speaker Om Birla said he will give a chance to everybody to speak after Question Hour, however as noisy protests persisted, he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Meanwhile opposition MPs are likely to protest outside the SBI branch located in the premises of Parliament over the Adani issue, sources said.

 

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.