Congress targets PM Modi over Satyapal Malik's revelations on Pulwama attack, Adani files

New Delhi: Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi have slammed the central agencies like ED and CBI for not taking any steps to investigate former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik allegations against RSS leader Ram Madhav.

“The Prime Minister has no issues with corruption,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted while quoting the Wire's interview with Malik.

Pulwama attack

Malik, who was the governor of J&K during the Pulwama terrorist attack in February 2019 and scrapping of Article 370, stated that he was asked to remain silent about the central government's lapses in handling the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval allegedly asked Malik to not publicise issues when he questioned the 'intelligence failures' and 'incompetence' of the Union government to gain electoral benefits from the attack.

In an extraordinarily revealing interview with Karan Thapar, Satyapal Malik says that the CRPF had asked for aircrafts ahead of the Pulwama tragedy, and the request was denied by the Union govt.



Full interview here: https://t.co/47ENX7WzM2 pic.twitter.com/7vISmPFGtz — The Wire (@thewire_in) April 14, 2023

Bribe for clearing 'Ambani' files

Malik has alleged that the former BJP general secretary and senior RSS functionary Ram Madhav had offered him a bribe of Rs 300 crore to clear two files related to "Ambani" when he was the J-K governor. Mashav has dismissed the allegation as 'totally false'.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in October 2021.

"The CBI has already thoroughly investigated the matter. I will be filing defamation charges against the peddlers of these false allegations very soon, the RSS leader said.

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 2018 and October 2019, and in October 2021 he was the governor of Meghalaya.

"Why is the CBI or ED not knocking at Ram Madhav's doors, given that a former governor has exposed him," Khera asked.

The Congress leader said the CBI had openly questioned the former governor at its headquarters but why has Ram Madhav has not been called for questioning yet.

"The ED-CBI raids or interrogates opposition leaders time and again, but why not BJP leaders? Why these double standards?" he said.

Khera also played out the purported interview of Malik.

"If Malik is speaking the truth then why the CBI, ED or other agencies have not taken action against Madhav, else there should be action against Malik if his claims are untrue," he said.

Khera also claimed that Malik has sought Z-plus security as a former governor but he has only been provided a PSO and is living in his own house, whereas former Congres leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been given a government bungalow and Z-plus security.

