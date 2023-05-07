New Delhi: Hundreds of farmers on Sunday joined the protest site at Jantar Mantar to extend support to wrestlers, who are staging a sit-in against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



Delhi Police have stepped up security arrangements at Jantar Mantar and in border areas of the city. Vehicles entering Delhi were being checked and pickets were increased at Delhi-Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday announced a nationwide agitation in support of the wrestlers. It also demanded the immediate arrest of Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by some of the women wrestlers.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at Jantar Mantar. Security forces have been deployed and activities at the protest site are being monitored round the clock through CCTVs to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, a senior police officer said.

Several senior leaders of SKM from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh will visit Jantar Mantar on Sunday with hundreds of farmers.

"We have taken adequate security measures to ensure that the protest at Jantar Mantar remains peaceful. CCTV surveillance is being done and we have deployed enough security personnel there. Those visiting the protest site are being checked thoroughly as part of precautionary measures," he said.

Multiple layers of barricades have also been put in place at the protest site as well as at the border areas of Delhi.

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh based on complaints filed by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

