Will JD(S) lose its edge in Karnataka?

As the counting of votes progresses in Karnataka, political observers are keenly watching on how Janata Dal (Secular) will fare in the elections.

The party may also take a hit if JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy loses his seat in Channapatna constituency. After an initial setback, Kumaraswamy has gained the lead in Channapatna.

"No one contacted me till now...no demand for me," Kumaraswamy said ahead of the counting on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) will emerge as a "kingmaker" or a "king" by holding the key to government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past. Keeping in lines with the two decade old trend, Karnataka witnessed yet another three-cornered electoral contest this time as well, with a direct fight between the BJP, Congress and JD(S) in most of the constituencies.

The BJP had then emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) at 37. There was also one independent member, while the BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) got one legislator each elected.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress garnered a vote-share of 38.04 per cent, followed by the BJP (36.22 per cent) and the JD(S) (18.36 per cent). With no party getting a clear majority then and as Congress and JD(S) were trying to forge an alliance, BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa staked claim and formed the government that was short-lived. It was dissolved within three days, ahead of a trust vote, as Yediyurappa was unable to muster the required numbers.

Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government with Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister, but the wobbly dispensation collapsed in 14 months, triggered by the resignation of 17 ruling coalition MLAs. They defected to the BJP and facilitated its return to power. In the bypolls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats, giving the much needed stability to the government.