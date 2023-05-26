Finance Ministry issues notification for Rs 75 coin to mark new parliament building inauguration

A notice has been issued by the Union Finance Ministry to mint a ₹75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament Building.

The new parliament building is to be inaugurated on May 28 by PM Narendra Modi.

At the same time, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha secretariat for the inauguration of the building by President Droupadi Murmu, who is the "first citizen of India and the head of the institution". The petition says the respondents - the Lok Sabha secretariat and the Union of India - are "humiliating" the president by not inviting her for the inauguration.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday even as 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

(With agency inputs)