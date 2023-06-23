Assam floods: Situation remains grim, nearly 5 lakh people affected

Guwahati: A total of 4,95,799 people have been affected by Assam floods with one death recorded so far, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to ASDMA, the fatality was reported on Thursday in the flood-hit Tamulpur district.

The other affected areas include Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sonitpur.

The majority of those impacted by the floods were in Bajali, followed by Darang.

In the two districts, there are about 1,350 villages throughout 58 revenue circles that are experiencing flooding.

At least 162 relief camps have been set up by the state government to house 14,035 people.

According to state government officials, food, medicine and other essentials are being provided the people.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on high alert in all the areas across Assam that are prone to floods.

According to farmers, the flood water has inundated over 4,091 hectares of lands, which would cause significant agricultural damage.

Apart from this, erosion and damage of important infrastructures including bridges, schools and houses have been reported from various districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the next two days and also forecast heavy rain in numerous regions.

The Brahmaputra, Manas, and Puthimari rivers are all flowing above the danger level.

Meanwhile, flash floods were reported in Bajali, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kokrajhar districts.

