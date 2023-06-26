Malayalam
PM Modi chairs meeting with Amit Shah, Sitharaman after return from foreign trip

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 26, 2023 01:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: On his return from State visits to the US and Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present.

Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt.

(With PTI inputs.)

