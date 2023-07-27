'Don't interfere in our internal affairs,' Manipur CM tells neighbours amid fresh violence in border town

Imphal: A group of armed attackers on Wednesday set on fire at least 30 abandoned houses and shops in Manipur’s Moreh town, along Myanmar border even as Manipur Chief Minister asked other North Eastern states to not interfere in the state 'internal matter'.

Officials said that when the security forces reached in the areas under Tengnoupal district, the armed attackers opened fire on the paramilitary troopers, who retaliated, forcing them to flee.

Search operation was on to nab the attackers.

In view of the ethnic violence, most people abandoned their houses and shops in Moreh, a border town, 110 km south of Manipur capital Imphal and just four km west of Myanmar's biggest border town Tamu in Sagaing region.

The arson incident occurred a day after two empty buses used by security forces to transport personnel were burnt by a mob in Kangpokpi district when the buses were coming from Dimapur (Nagaland) on Tuesday evening. No casualty was reported.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said construction of temporary houses at Sajiwa in Imphal and Yaithibi Loukol in Thoubal district is nearing completion.

"In our concerted effort towards rehabilitating the people displaced by the recent violence, the construction of temporary houses at Sajiwa and Yaithibi Loukol are nearing completion. Very soon, families from the relief camps will be able to move into these homes. The State Government is taking up all possible measures to rehabilitate the people affected by the recent violence, both in the hills and the valley," he tweeted.

Singh earlier said that his government would construct around 4,000 pre-fabricated houses to accommodate people who had been displaced from their houses due to the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3. Over 160 people of different communities were killed, over 600 injured and a large-scale destruction of properties and houses have been done in the ethnic strife between the non-tribal Meitei and the tribals Kuki community people.

Manipur CM Biren Singh. File photo: PTI

Biren Singh slams European Parliament, NE states

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday criticised the European Parliament for taking up the issue of ongoing ethnic violence in the state and urged the neighbouring northeastern states "not to poke their nose" in the state's internal issue.

Singh, speaking on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, said that the violence in Manipur is a plan of foreign forces, trying to grab the state's territory.

"The root cause is that the destruction of elements such as drugs smuggling, illegal poppy cultivation, trying to grab the power that were used disintegrate the unity of the state.The government has no grudge against the Kuki brothers and sisters," the Chief Minister said.

Civil society organisations stage a demonstration to express solidarity with the Zo people in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, in Aizawl, Mizoram, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Photo: PTI

Referring to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Singh said that Mizoram after a long struggle, became a state separated from Assam.

"But Manipur has been a nation for 2,000 years... an Independent Nation. We have faced many enemies from Burma, China and have stood strong. We must not forget and Zoramthanga must also not forget this. He might be expressing solidarity and went to the rally."

Zoramthanga along with his ministers and Mizo National Front MLAs, on Tuesday took part in a 'Solidarity March', organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee in Mizoram to express solidarity with the violence hit Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur.

The Manipur Chief Minister said that in the current situation, this is not a clash between Hindu and Christian, and there are plenty of churches untouched in Manipur.

Flames and smoke billows out after an old warehouse owned by a retired bureaucrat set ablaze amid violence in Manipur, at Palace Compound in Imphal East district on Friday. Photo: PTI

Without naming any one, the Manipur Chief Minister said that they have been crying and creating fabricated stories, acting up to be portrayed as a victim and brought up the issue in the European Parliament.

"The consequences won't be good. Even the European countries, what do they know about the ground realities? What did they know about Manipur? They destroyed India, they destroyed our state, they killed and looted our properties. The mentality that those who can speak English are intelligent is strongly condemnable.

"What I want to say to the people of Manipur is that the war that we are facing is a well planned war against the state government.

"They have written books and have demarcated even the Imphal valley. We were not aware of this. They even wrote books and charted out strategies which include the Imphal Valley.

"They even have the backing of terrorists from outside the country. The war that the people and the government are facing is not an ethnic war, the ethnic comes after the people of the communities where affected," Singh said.

He further said: "I don't listen to these dramas. I, Biren, fear none. Let them do whatever they like. But we will protect our nation and our people.

"We will stand for the integrity of the state until our blood runs dry," the Chief Minister said in Manipuri language and added that this is a message to those who want to disintegrate the state.

"We won't succumb to their threats. Separate administration ! Not when the blood still ran in my veins. The state government won't rest until we identify the illegal immigrants and take the necessary step against them," the Chief Minister stated.

In the wake of violence over 12,000 displaced people of Kuki-Zo community have taken shelter in Mizoram from violence hit Manipur. The hill area of Manipur, adjoining Mizoram, is inhabited by the 'Zo' community who share the same culture, religion, tradition and ancestry.

(With IANS inputs.)