Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Aditya-L1 camera takes a selfie, images of Earth, Moon

PTI
Published: September 07, 2023 03:25 PM IST
PTI09_07_2023_000079B
The images show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1. Photo:PTI
Topic | India

Bengaluru: ISRO on Thursday released a "selfie" and images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft.

"Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon," the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on 'X'.

The images show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023.

RELATED ARTICLES

ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera. 

Tags:
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.