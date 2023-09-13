Malayalam
Nipah: Tamil Nadu to check travellers from Kerala at border

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 13, 2023 07:12 PM IST
Nipah virus
Representational image. Photo: iStock
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In the wake of Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that travelers coming from Kerala will be subjected to checks at the state border.

It has been announced that people in the districts that share their border with Kerala will be tested and those with flu symptoms will be isolated.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode district authorities on Wednesday said that at least 702 people are in the contact list of Nipah patients in the district. "A total of 702 people are currently in the contact list from the three cases," a press release from the District Information Office said.

There are 50 people in the contact list of the child undergoing treatment. A total of seven samples, including 4 confirmed cases, have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune so far.

