23 army officials go missing in Sikkim flash flood, suspension bridge washed away

New Delhi: Twenty-three Indian army men were missing on Wednesday after a flash flood caused by a cloudburst in Sikkim.

"The cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley and it was compounded by the release of water from a dam. This led to 23 army personnel being washed away, camps and vehicles being submerged," officials said. The Army camp was located on the banks of Teesta River. The floods started around 1.30 am, they said.

Defence officials said establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details.

The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

This has led to army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected, the officials said.

Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway, they said.

Border Road Organisation (BRO) has already launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been safely evacuated so far, the defence officials said.

A steel bridge at Singtam, also known as Indreni bridge, in Gangtok district has been completely washed away by Teesta river water early on Wednesday. The 120-metre-cable suspension bridge is a very important thoroughfare over the Teesta river.

"All the affected people of Singtam town have been taken to safe places and residents of Dikchu village along the river belt have been evacuated to a nearby school," a Sikkim government official said.

Chief Minister PS Tamang visited Singtam to assess the damage caused by the flash flood in the Teesta river basin, he said.

The CM held a meeting with senior officials at the Singtam Nagar Panchayat office and asked them to keep vigil, he said.

The government is actively working to address the challenges posed by the flooding and provide necessary support to those affected by the natural calamity, the official said.

The water level increased drastically overnight, affecting the Dam site of the 510 MV NHPC hydroelectric power project near Dikchu village, he added.