Govt to introduce unique ID for mobile users to check cyber fraud

New Delhi: In yet another measure to counter cyber fraud, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to introduce a unique identification number for each mobile consumer by the end of this year.

“While one person may possess several phone numbers, he or she will be having a single unique ID,” a DoT official told ‘Manorama.’

The unique ID would be similar to the 14-number digital ID issued under the Ayushman Bharat Mission, he added.

After the unique ID is introduced, whenever a phone number is utilized for a cybercrime, its real owner could be identified easily. The unique ID will also help trace the other SIM cards in that person’s name, places they were purchased, locations where the SIM cards are currently in use and other details, said the official.

When the new ID comes into force, the owner of the SIM card also would have to reveal whether it was bought for use by a relative.

Under the present rules in the country, a person can own a maximum of nine SIM cards, except in Jammu Kashmir and Northeastern states, where the number is six. Any additional SIM has to be surrendered.

The authorities will also carry out a reverification, if it is found that a person holds more than the allotted number of SIM cards.

Meanwhile, DoT has also started using its ‘Astra’ software to examine the photos submitted by consumers to telecom companies while purchasing SIM cards, to identify people with SIM cards beyond the maximum limit. Subsequently, around 64 lakh SIM cards have been cancelled under this initiative so far.

In a related development, a new rule which allows sale of SIM cards only by registered dealers will come into effect from December 1.