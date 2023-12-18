30 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha after protest over Parliament security breach

New Delhi: Thirty-three opposition members, including Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MPs T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran, and TMC's Saugata Roy were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday for disrupting the proceedings.

While 30 of them were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, three were suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee.

The three -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- had climbed on the Speaker's podium to raise slogans.

After being named by the Chair, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion regarding the suspension and it was adopted by a voice vote. The House was then adjourned for the day.

(With PTI inputs.)