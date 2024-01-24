Malayalam
5 killed in latest violence in Manipur: Report

Reuters
Published: January 24, 2024 04:32 PM IST
Soldiers block a road leading to the Kangla Fort, the venue of a meeting between the state lawmakers and members of Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group, in Imphal, Manipur. Photo: Reuters.
Topic | India

Manipur: At least five people were killed in the latest violent attacks in the troubled north-eastern state of Manipur, media reported on Friday.

Four people from the Meitei community were killed by armed men on Thursday while they were tilling a farm, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported, while another Meitei was killed in a separate gunfight in the Imphal West district of the state. The media did not say who the attackers were.

At least 180 people have died since fierce fighting broke out between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state in May 2023, following a court order suggesting privileges granted to Kukis also be extended to Meiteis.

On Wednesday, two police personnel were killed in another attack by armed militants.

Manipur, bordering Myanmar, is among the smallest states in India with a population of 3.2 million people. Of its residents, 16 per cent are Kukis, who live in the hills and receive economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education, while 53 per cent are Meiteis, who control the more prosperous lowlands.

