Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Pune Porsche crash: 2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood samples

PTI
Published: May 27, 2024 10:22 AM IST Updated: May 27, 2024 03:14 PM IST
pune car crash
The Porsche car driven by the 17-year-old fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers. Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

Pune: The Pune police have arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital here for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, officials said on Monday. Those arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital, they said.

"They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case," a senior police official said.
Those held have been identified as Dr Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor, the official said.

The case is currently being probed by the crime branch.Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19.The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.
The police have arrested the teenager's father, who is a realtor, and his grandfather in connection with the accident. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE