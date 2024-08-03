Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Veteran Bharatanatyam dancer Yamini Krishnamurthy dies at 84

PTI
Published: August 03, 2024 08:21 PM IST
Yamini Krishnamurthy. File Photo: Manorama.
Topic | India

New Delhi: Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurthy died at the Apollo Hospital here on Saturday. She was 84.

"She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Krishnamurthy's manager and secretary Ganesh told PTI.

Krishnamurthy's mortal remains will be brought to her institute -- Yamini School of Dance -- at 9 am on Sunday. The details of her last rites are yet to be finalised. Krishnamurthy is survived by two sisters. She was a distinguished Indian classical dancer, known for the styles Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.

Krishnamurthy's performances were celebrated both in India and internationally, earning her accolades and awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, some of India's highest civilian honours. 

RELATED ARTICLES
Tags:
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE