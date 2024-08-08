Malayalam
CBI arrests ED official in Rs 20 lakh bribery case in Mumbai

Published: August 08, 2024 04:49 PM IST
art_img - 1
Enforcement Directorate (ED). Photo: Manorama
Topic | India

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a jeweller based in Mumbai, officials reported on Thursday.

The ED had conducted searches at the jeweller's premises on August 3 and 4, following which assistant director  Sandeep Singh Yadav allegedly threatened to arrest the jeweller's son if he did not pay him Rs 25 lakh, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 20 lakh, the officials said. Yadav, who is an officer from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, they said.

