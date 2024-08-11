Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

MNS workers pelt tomatoes, cow dung at Uddhav Thackeray's convoy

Onmanorama Staff & PTI
Published: August 11, 2024 09:07 AM IST
Column | Can Pawar, Uddhav steer the MVA alliance, at least, safely?
Uddhav Thackeray. File photo: PTI
Topic | India

Thane: Police detained some workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after they threw tomatoes and cow dung at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's  convoy on Saturday. This is said to be in response to UBT supporters pelting betel nuts at the convoy of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Uddhav's estranged cousin, in Beed city. 

Uddhav, however, did not mention the incident in his speech in which he accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of "bowing" before Delhi, and said the coming assembly elections are a fight against those who "hate" the state. 

Speaking at a party workers' gathering in Thane city, Shinde's bastion, he also accused the state government of "bribing" voters with the announcement of its flagship scheme Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana months ahead of the elections, due in October.

"They are bowing before Delhi," Thackeray said, attacking Shinde who heads the rival Shiv Sena, adding that the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's struggle was about refusing to bow before Delhi. 

"The state assembly fight will be with the ones who hate Maharashtra," Thackeray added.

Responding to his accusations, Shinde said that Uddhav was making rounds of Delhi to begging to make him the state chief minister, according toa report in leading Marathi news site Lokmat. "Earlier, leaders from Delhi used to visit Matoshree (Thackerays' Mumbai house). Now, Matoshree itself is pitched in Delhi asking them to him (Uddhav) the state's chief minister," he said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE