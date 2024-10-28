Terrorists target military vehicle in J&K's Akhnoor

A group of militants opened multiple rounds of fire while an army ambulance was passing through the Jogwan area located in the Akhnoor subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control on Monday morning. No casualties have been reported after the attack.

“The ambush attempt by the terrorists failed, after which a cordon operation was started in the area. Firings have now started between the terrorists and the security forces. All exit points of the terrorists have been sealed," officials said.

Villagers also alerted the army of heavily armed militant presence near the Assan temple in the Battal area of Khour. “Reinforcements have been rushed to the area,” officials added.

Search operations are underway after the Indian Army cordoned off the area, reported PTI.