Blast reported near PVR theatre in Delhi's Prashant Vihar; no casualties, say police
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police have begun a probe into a blast near PVR theatres in the Prashant Vihar area in the nation's capital.
There were no casualties. The blast was heard at 11:48 am. Investigators found white powder in the area. The Delhi Fire Service rushed four fire tenders to the scene.
On October 20, there was a blast near the CRPF School in the same locality. Police then found an explosive device wrapped in a polythene bag and buried in a half to one-foot-deep pit, which was then covered with garbage.
