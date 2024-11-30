Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts on Saturday, warning them of extremely heavy rainfall. The city and its surrounding areas are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall caused by the effects of Cyclone Fengal, which is expected to make landfall today.

As of now, the cyclone is 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagapattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee. According to the weather department, it is likely to move westward and cross the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast near Puducherry as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusting up to 90 kmph.

Heavy rain also continued to lash Tamil Nadu's delta districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam. Nagapattinam district has recorded significant rainfall, with Kodiyakarai receiving 20 mm, followed by Vedaranyam, Tirupoondi, Thirukuvalai, and Thalaignayer, each recording 10 mm.

Several low-lying areas, such as Sebastian Nagar and Sivasakthi Nagar in Velankanni, along with Valliammai Nagar and Gomathi Nagar in Nagore, have experienced flooding.

Airport shut

The Chennai International Airport has temporarily shut down operations due to heavy rains. IndiGo Airlines announced that no flights would arrive or depart during this period, which will continue till 1 pm on Saturday.

Water stagnation in GCC

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has reported water stagnation in 12 subways across the city. GCC Mayor R Priya has assured the public that the civic body is fully prepared to handle the cyclone and the heavy rains associated with it. Specific warnings have been issued against standing or parking vehicles under trees during heavy rains. The GCC has deployed 28,000 workers for rain relief operations.

Additionally, 10 extra workers have been assigned to each 200 wards to address rain-related complaints, assist in food distribution, and carry out rescue operations. Volunteers have been mobilised to maintain communication with the civic body, and 36 boats are on standby for emergencies.

Cyclone preparedness

The district administration has established 28 cyclone shelters, 14 multi-purpose safety centers, 191 temporary relief camps and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF), consisting of 30 and 25 personnel respectively, are on standby.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a safety advisory following heavy rain in the city. Normal train services are running without delays or deviations, and passengers were encouraged to utilise the metro services and plan their journeys accordingly. For safety purposes, passengers were advised to exercise caution while using staircases at all metro stations.

Passengers were advised not to park their vehicles at Koyambedu Metro, St Thomas Mount, and Arumbakkam Metro stations or their parking lots, as these areas are prone to water stagnation due to the predicted heavy rain.

The Platform-1 entry-side escalator at Vadapalani Metro Station was switched off for safety reasons. The Street Level Escalators 3 and 4 at Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro Station have also been turned off for safety purposes.

Coastal regions

Coastal areas are witnessing rough seas, with Nagapattinam's Vedaranyam experiencing receding waves. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore, and all mechanised and motorised boats remain docked.

In Cuddalore, sea waves were rising over 10 feet, significantly higher than the usual 2 feet, affecting coastal areas such as Thazhanguda, Devanampattinam, Singarathoppu, and Sothikuppam.

The Cuddalore Port raised Cyclone Warning Signal Number 3 due to strong winds and heavy rain. Emergency Preparedness Cuddalore district has deployed 270 personnel, swimmers, and equipment at 16 fire stations.

Rescue teams were equipped with boats, safety gear, ropes, wood-cutting machines, and generator-powered lights for emergencies. The district administration has set up 28 cyclone shelters, 14 multi-purpose safety centres, and 191 temporary relief camps.

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has set up toll-free numbers 112 and 1077 to receive distress calls from the public. People can also seek help through the WhatsApp number 9488981070.

