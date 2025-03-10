Hashish oil worth Rs 33cr hidden in Kerala puttu podi packets seized off Thoothukudi coast
Mail This Article
×
Chennai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), seized 30 kg of hashish from a boat off the Thoothukudi coast.
Officials stated that the contraband was concealed in packages labelled as Kerala puttu podi and rava from well-known brands. Another organic brand’s packaging was also used to disguise the drugs.
The narcotics, valued at Rs 33 crore, were being smuggled to the Maldives. Authorities arrested nine people aboard the vessel, including Indonesian nationals.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.