Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mauritius on Tuesday for a two-day State Visit. During his visit, PM will participate in the island nation’s National Day celebrations as the chief guest and engage in discussions with its top leadership.

While in Mauritius at the invitation of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, both nations will formalise multiple agreements to strengthen cooperation in capacity building, trade, and combating cross-border financial crimes, reported PTI.

Ahead of his departure, Modi had expressed optimism about the visit, stating that it would mark a "new and bright" chapter in bilateral relations. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet the Mauritian president, hold discussions with Prime Minister Ramgoolam, and engage with senior officials and political leaders.

Additionally, Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora and inaugurate two India-funded projects—the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre. Emphasising the importance of the visit, he stated, "I look forward to engaging with the leadership of Mauritius to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples."

A contingent of the Indian armed forces will be part of the celebrations on Wednesday, alongside an Indian Navy warship and the Indian Air Force's Akash Ganga skydiving team.

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, Modi remarked, "Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent. We are connected by history, geography and culture." He further underscored the shared values between India and Mauritius, saying, "Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths."

Modi noted that the longstanding people-to-people ties between the two countries are a source of "shared pride." His last visit to Mauritius was in 2015. India remains one of Mauritius' largest trading partners. The island nation, which gained independence in 1968, has a significant Indian-origin population, making up nearly 70 per cent of its 1.2 million residents.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, India reaffirmed its support for Mauritius in its negotiations with the UK over the Chagos Islands dispute. The matter is expected to feature in discussions between Modi and Prime Minister Ramgoolam. In October last year, the UK announced plans to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after more than five decades, under a historic agreement.