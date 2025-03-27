New Delhi: India and China are making efforts to mend ties strained by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, as maintaining a tense relationship benefits neither side, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an interactive session hosted by the Asia Society, Jaishankar acknowledged that differences between the two nations will likely persist but emphasised that they should not escalate into disputes, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the Galwan clash, he described it as a deeply traumatic event for bilateral relations. "It wasn’t just about the bloodshed but the blatant disregard for written agreements. The extent of departure from agreed terms was sharp and substantial," he said. The discussion was moderated by Kyung-wha Kang, President and CEO of the Asia Society and former foreign minister of South Korea.

Jaishankar noted that while some issues remain unresolved, relations have improved since October last year. "We are addressing various aspects. I have met my Chinese counterpart several times, as have my senior colleagues. Our goal is to gradually undo the damage caused in 2020 and rebuild our ties in a manner that serves mutual interests," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October, India and China reached a disengagement agreement for Depsang and Demchok, the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan to discuss steps to enhance bilateral relations.

Jaishankar reiterated that competition between the two nations is inevitable, but it does not have to lead to conflict. "We are realistic about our differences, but that does not mean we should let them spiral into disputes. There are ways to address them constructively," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stressed that prolonged tensions along the border serve neither country’s interests. "A hostile environment with large troop deployments and the collateral damage it causes does not benefit either side. Peace and stability along the border are essential for broader cooperation," he concluded.