New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant five-nation tour beginning Wednesday, aimed at strengthening India’s global partnerships across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The eight-day diplomatic mission will take the Prime Minister to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. His first stop is Ghana, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the West African nation in three decades—and PM Modi’s maiden trip there.

During his stay in Accra from July 2 to 3, the Prime Minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Kotoka International Airport at 8.00 pm IST, before heading to Jubilee House for high-level talks and a joint press statement with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama. The day’s official engagements will conclude with a state dinner hosted in his honour.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, discussions are expected to cover a wide range of areas, including trade, energy, defence cooperation, and development partnerships, as the two countries look to build on their historically close ties. India has long supported Ghana’s growth through capacity-building initiatives and investments.

Following Ghana, PM Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago, then to Argentina. In Brazil, he is scheduled to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit in 2025, before wrapping up his tour in Namibia.

This visit underscores India’s commitment to deepening engagement with nations across the Global South, reflecting a broader diplomatic push to expand cooperation in key regions.

(With IANS inputs)