Over 40 govt posts likely to be created for Kerala CM's social media warriors

Kozhikode: Loyal political activists are often rewarded by their parties for their contribution in various forms. Jobs for self or kin, party posts, lucrative government contracts, honours and the like are bestowed for time, energy or intellect expended for one's party cause. Several CPM workers appointed to handle the social media accounts of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are reportedly set to enter government service.

These social media experts were appointed on contract basis via the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) four years ago to handle the CM's Facebook and Twitter pages, and to set up ‘war room’ at the CM’s office.

A team led by former C-DIT director G Jayaraj, the husband of ex-MP T N Seema, is reportedly formulating a special rule to create over 40 posts and appoint the CPM loyalists. However, the Left union of the C-DIT has opposed the move.

The cash-strapped C-DIT has to take an overdraft of Rs 2 crore from a bank to disburse salary of its staff.

The C-DIT Employees Association (CITU) has already sent a missive to the registrar, alleging that the special rule was being formulated to give permanent appointment for certain people based on prior decision.