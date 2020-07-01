Angamaly bus depot shut after KSRTC conductor tests COVID positive

Angamaly: The Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) depot here was shut down on Wednesday after a bus conductor tested positive for the coronavirus.

The conductor, who hails from Mankada in Malappuram district, had returned to Angamaly from his home town on June 26.

He tested positive on Tuesday after he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

With the depot closure, all bus services from the Angamaly bus stand have been suspended.

Buses on the Thrissur-Ernakulam, Thrissur-Muvattuppuzha routes will not stop at the Angamaly bus stand.

The depot will be opened to the public after it is disinfected.