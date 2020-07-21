CPM calls ministerial aides for a straight talk on dos and don'ts

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling party in Kerala has been in a spot over the major gold smuggling racket unearthed by the Customs. Much to the embarrassment of the CPM-led Left government, a key figure in the Chief Minister's Office was found having close ties with an accused.

Chastened over the developments that has given the opposition a chance to corner the government, the CPM is planning to tighten its noose on ministers' offices by reminding their personal staff of their duties and responsibilities as laid out in the party’s code of conduct for such staff.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will soon talk to the key members of ministers’ personal staff about the party’s decision to regulate the conduct of secretaries at various levels. This comes in the wake of the controversy over M Sivasankar, who was removed as the principal secretary to the chief minister for his alleged links with Swapna Surash, an accused in the gold smuggling case.

The party has summoned those working as private secretaries and additional private secretaries in the offices of CPM ministers on Thursday. Instead of holding a joint meeting, the party plans to give directions to the personal staff in the presence of their respective ministers.

Shortly after the government came to power, the Chief Minister and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had convened a meeting of the personnel staff and handed to them the code of conduct. Although similar meetings were held later, the CPM is hurriedly holding another meeting after it came to light that Sivasankar had abused his power to get Swapna appointed in a senior position in the Space Park.

The CPM's intervention comes in the wake of criticism that the party's control over the government is being eroded, and that ministerial aides are forgetting the party's policies and ignoring the code of conduct.

'Beware of intermediaries'

The code of conduct for the personal staff of ministers urges personal staff not to tolerate corruption. They should be careful when dealing with potential intermediaries who come to get work done for people they represent, the CPM guidelines state.

Other key instructions: The personal staff of a minister should not interfere in the matters of departments under other ministers. If anyone comes across a recommendation, they should not call officials of other departments and give orders.

If they have to, they can instruct officials through the personal staff of the ministers in charge of the department concerned.

Taking gifts such as mobile phones should be avoided as that is considered to be a corrupt practice. Intermediaries must be avoided. Everything should be viewed with suspicion, but it should not be taken to the extreme.

Personal staff must be punctual in the office and they should leave the Secretariat only after informing the office.

Assembly may be adjourned on July 27 itself

The Legislative Assembly may be adjourned on July 27 itself, after it debates on the no-confidence motion against the government and the Finance Bill. But the resolution to remove the Speaker from his post is unlikely to be discussed.

(The Congress-led United Democratic Front last week decided to bring in a no-confidence motion against the state government over the alleged involvement of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office in the gold smuggling case.)

Although there is lockdown in the capital till July 28, the Assembly will meet under the provision that allows essential government offices to function.

Even though the Finance Bill can be passed through an Ordinance, the CPM decided to convene the Assembly as it did not want to be seen as shying away from the no-confidence motion.

The presence of journalists is likely to be reduced. Only one representative from each media organisation may be allowed. The Speaker will convene a press conference before the Assembly session.

As per the Constitution, the Assembly has to meet once in six months.

LDF leadership meet on July 28

The LDF leadership will meet on July 28 in the backdrop of the controversies over the gold smuggling case.

The CPM and the CPI dec idea to call a meeting of the Left Front during the discussions they held on Saturday. They decided to hold the meeting on July 28 after talking to all the constituent parties of the Left Front.

The main agenda of the meeting will be to come up with a campaign to deal with the controversies that have put the government on the defensive. During the CPM-CPI discussion, it was suggested that the Front and its allies should come forward to oppose the anti-government campaigns of the Opposition and the BJP.

The meeting will also discuss preparations for the local government elections, especially given the COVID-19 restrictions, which could affect campaigning and election preparations.

The LDF has called the meeting on July 28 as the next Assembly session will be held on July 27.