CPM against total lockdown, for tightening curbs at local level

Thiruvananthapuram: A complete lockdown is unlikely to be declared in Kerala, at least anytime soon, even as the number of daily COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 1,000 mark for the second day running on Thursday. The CPM, which heads the ruling Left Democratic Front, on Friday stated that it is against another total lockdown to contain the pandemic, but is for more stringent curbs at local level if required.

The CPM Secretariat is of the opinion that a total lockdown in the state again will bring great harsdship to the people, Manorama News reported. The CPI had earlier expressed its displeasure towards a complete lockdown.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also echoed an opinion similar to CPM's.

"Total lockdown cannot be imposed in the state as it would have serious repercussions," he said, while adding, "triple lockdown could be considered wherever it is unavoidable."

CPM's decision came hours before an all-party meet is to discuss the issue. Even though the state health department claims lockdown is the only way to curb the current spike in Covid cases in the state, an expert committee is against this.

On July 22, when new COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that extreme measures like complete lockdown would have to be considered.

Next day the Cabinet meet touched upon the issue but decided to hold a special meet on Monday to discuss the COVID situation. At the meet a detailed discussion on the necessity or otherwise of a "complete lockdown" is expected.

As reported earlier the Health Department wants a second lockdown to put brakes on the blistering pace at which the disease is spreading. However, many ministers, including the Chief Minister, is not convinced, arguing that it could further impact the livelihoods of especially the marginalised.

Thrissur situation

Meanwhile, a triple-lockdown has been imposed in Irinjalakuda and Muriyadu in Thrissur district on Friday after several contact transmission cases of COVID-19 were reported. As many as 30 employees of a cow feed manufacturing company in the district were found coronavirus positive.

Two other confirmed cases in the district were reported from the medical college at Mulankunnathukavu. As a result, 50 healthcare personnel are now under observation.

Four more found positive are a KSRTC driver and a conductor as well as a porter and a Kudumbashree member.