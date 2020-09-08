IMA objects to Kerala Health Minister Shailaja’s statement endorsing homeo for COVID-19 treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has objected to Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja's statements that homeo medicines are effective in treating COVID-19.

IMA state president Dr Abraham Varghese and secretary Dr P Gopi Kumar said that the ‘minister was mocking the healthcare workers’ of modern medicine, who were battling the pandemic even while risking their own lives.

"When authorities make unscientific statements, it sends a wrong message to the common people. The public's right to a healthy living is violated when medicines are distributed without any scientific validation," Dr Abraham Varghese said.

After the row erupted, the Homeopathic Medical Association backed the minister. The health minister remarked on the efficacy of homeo treatment based on a study conducted by Pathanamthitta homeopathy DMO Dr Biju.

Homeo Medical Association district president Dr Anand said that he backed the minister for speaking out the truth, ‘unmindful of the threats’ of the IMA and pharma companies.

He also said that the government should ensure more financial aid for the homeo sector.