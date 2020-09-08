{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

IMA objects to Kerala Health Minister Shailaja’s statement endorsing homeo for COVID-19 treatment

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
K K Shailaja
K K Shailaja
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has objected to Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja's statements that homeo medicines are effective in treating COVID-19.

IMA state president Dr Abraham Varghese and secretary Dr P Gopi Kumar said that the ‘minister was mocking the healthcare workers’ of modern medicine, who were battling the pandemic even while risking their own lives.

"When authorities make unscientific statements, it sends a wrong message to the common people. The public's right to a healthy living is violated when medicines are distributed without any scientific validation," Dr Abraham Varghese said.

After the row erupted, the Homeopathic Medical Association backed the minister. The health minister remarked on the efficacy of homeo treatment based on a study conducted by Pathanamthitta homeopathy DMO Dr Biju.

Homeo Medical Association district president Dr Anand said that he backed the minister for speaking out the truth, ‘unmindful of the threats’ of the IMA and pharma companies.

He also said that the government should ensure more financial aid for the homeo sector.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES