Pinarayi Vijayan calls all-party meeting to see Kuttanad, Chavara bypolls cancelled

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an all-party meeting on Friday to reach a consensus on cancelling the by-election in the Kuttanad and Chavara assembly constituencies. The government has reached out to the UDF-led Opposition for their opinion on the matter. If a consensus is reached, the State can approach the Election Commission with a demand to cancel the bypoll.

Though the State Election Chief Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena had earlier sided with the government to see the bypolls cancelled stating the next assembly elections were in a matter of months, he admitted on Sunday that it was already too late to change it.

"The political parties should have approached the Election Commission (EC) earlier and submitted their reservations. That would have helped. Now, I think, it is too late," the CEO told Onmanorama on Sunday.

Now, with the guidelines already out, Meena said that he cannot speak to the EC on behalf of the state. “I have to function as part of the EC,” Meena added.

The Election Commission had on Friday announced that Kuttanad and Chavara bypolls will be conducted at the same time as Bihar Assembly elections. Though the dates are not confirmed yet, it is expected to be conducted before November 29, according to a recent statement.

Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuttanad and Chavara seats fell vacant following the deaths of Thomas Chandy and N Vijayan Pillai, both belonging to the ruling Left Democratic Front.

The outcome of the bypolls would not affect the composition of the state legislature, where the CPM-led LDF has a comfortable majority. The current Kerala Assembly's term would expire on May 19, 2021.

Kuttanad and Chavara are in Alappuzha and Kollam districts respectively.