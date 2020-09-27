{{head.currentUpdate}}

Benny Behanan resigns as UDF convener

Benny Behanan resigns as UDF convener
Benny Behanan resigns as UDF convener on Sunday.

The Congress leader, who had held the General Secretary seat of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committe for 17 years, said the decision had come in wake of a disagreement with Congress veteran Oommen Chandy.

He said he was deeply saddened by it, but clarified that he was stepping down on his own accord and no on the insistence of Chandy.

Benny Behanan serves as Member of Parliament from Chalakudy in Kerala's Ernakulam district. Previously, he was the MLA of Thrikkakara Legislative Assembly Constituency from 2011 to 2016. In 2019 General election, he won the election with a margin of 132274 votes against the LDF candidate Innocent (actor).

