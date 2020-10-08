Swapna Suresh received Rs 4 crore in gifts alone, ED tells court

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing money laundering in the diplomatic parcel gold smuggling case, has provided details of the properties and assets that have been found in the name of Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the smuggling case, in the charge sheet filed in the court.

Swapna has not been able to reveal the exact source of many things, the agency has said. These are the details it has given:

• 9.7 cents of land at Kannettumukku in Thiruvananthapuram

• 1.5 cents in Karamana

• Rs 1.07 lakh as salary while working at Space Park from November 2019

• K T Ramees, considered to be the mastermind of the gold smuggling racket, paid Rs 65,000 to Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep Nair for every kilogramme of gold smuggled. Both Swapna and Sarith got Rs 39.66 lakh each on this account.

• Salary of $975 (Rs 68,250) while working at the UAE Consulate.

• $35,000 (Rs 24.50 lakh) received as gift from the UAE Consul General in June 2018.

• $50,000 (Rs 35 lakh) received as gift from Khalid, an Egyptian citizen who was working as an accountant at the Consulate

• $20,000 (Rs 14 lakh) given as gift by the UAE Consul General during the August 2018 floods in Kerala

• In 2018-19, she converted US dollars to Indian rupees on many instances. The total amount converted was $65,000 (about Rs 45.50 lakh)

• $50,000 (Rs 35 lakh) received as gift from the ruler of Sharjah during his visit to India in 2017-18. She bought a car with this amount.

Payment received for contract dealings

• $35,000 (Rs 24.50 lakh) received from UAFX Solutions, the firm that handles the UAE consulate's visa stamping.

• $70,000 (Rs 49 lakh) from Car Palace Group

• Rs 1.08 crore from Unitac and its subsidiary Sane Ventures

• $30,000 (Rs 21 lakh) from Fourth Force

The gang had smuggled gold 21 times and the total quantity smuggled was 166.882 kg. Investigations are continuing to find out the profit and commission earned by the accused for the smuggling activities.

Sivasankar helped in getting contract, says Unitac's Santosh Eapen

Unitac MD Santosh Eapen has said that Sivasankar helped the company get the contract for the Life Mission project at Wadakkenchery in Thrissur. This revelation is included in the preliminary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering activities related to the gold smuggling case.

He said Unitac's representatives met Sivasankar as per the instructions of Swapna Suresh. Santosh testified that he met the Life Mission CEO on Sivasankar's directions and got the contract.

According to the charge sheet filed by ED Assistant Director P Radhakrishnan in the sessions court, Swapna had made sure that she would get Rs 1.08 crore as commission even before these meetings itself.

The charge sheet has detailed evidence to show that P S Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair were involved in large-scale money laundering along with the gold smuggling operations. The ED has, however, not been able to reveal in writing the source of the money and gold found in Swapna's bank locker and accounts.

According to the charge sheet, Swapna and Sarith took $1,000 from co-accused K T Ramees and Sandeep Nair for every kilogramme of gold smuggled using diplomatic parcels, saying the amount was meant for the Consul General.

The charge sheet also mentions Sarith's statement that to get more commission, Swapna had misled the other accused in the case by making them believe that the smuggling was being done with the knowledge of the UAE Consul General.